‘Baraatis’ open fire at Motorway police, Edhi volunteers, 3 injured

A case regarding firing upon Edhi volunteers and Motorway police near Garden Interchange has been registered in Garden police station.

The FIR, registered under Inspector Noman Qamar’s name, includes terrorism and attempt to murder clauses.

According to details, a group of people had opened fire at motorway police when they tried to stop some motorbikes travelling at the Lyari Expressway along with a ‘baraat’.

The police, at first, tried to stop the vehicles, but one of the cars, hit a motorway policeman Mustafa and injured him, Inspector Norman told.

The people attacked the motorway police and broke the windows and windshields of motorway vehicles, he added.

The aggravated people then picked up arms from the motorway police vehicles and opened fire upon the policemen and some Edhi volunteers standing nearby.

Inspector Noman added that a total of three people including two brothers, who were also Edhi volunteers, were injured by the firing. The culprits, who are residents of old Sabzi Mandi, ran away after watching the police approach them, he added.

The FIR of the incident has been registered in Garden Police Station by Inspector Noman.

The police have started an investigation and collected CCTV footage and the bullet shells from venue.

