Bilawal for world’s more relief efforts for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan yesterday dispatched humanitarian assistance and relief goods through a special flight to the flood affected people of eastern Afghanistan. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the delivery of relief goods to Afghanistan at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the relief assistance includes tents, blankets, clothing items, cooking oil and sugar. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan shares the grief of Afghan people and stands in solidarity with them in these difficult times. He said our relief efforts are a humble testament to the fraternal bonds that exist between the two countries.The Foreign Minister called upon the international community to also step up its relief efforts to support the Afghan people who have been faced with one calamity after another. He said the international community cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times. He said Pakistan has been advocating at all levels that international community must engage with Afghanistan to avoid its economic collapse. Bilawal said Pakistan was desirous of a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

