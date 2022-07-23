APP

Boat riding in Indus, Chenab banned

MUZAFFARGARH    –    Chief Officer District Council Muzaffargarh on Friday prohibited boat riding in rivers Indus and Chenab keeping in view water level of the rivers and recent deaths in a boat capsize incident in Rahimyar Khan following the recent rains.

Many people had died and several had gone missing after their boat had capsized in Indus River near Sadiqabad while they were going to the river bank as part of a marriage party a few days back.

CO, Rana Mahboob Alam banned boat ride on 30 points on the bank of the two rivers traditionally called Pattan, for public safety. According to a notification issued here Friday, the recent rains have raised water level and created a flood like situation in the district that can be dangerous.

More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

1 of 9,524

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More