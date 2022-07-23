Boat riding in Indus, Chenab banned

MUZAFFARGARH – Chief Officer District Council Muzaffargarh on Friday prohibited boat riding in rivers Indus and Chenab keeping in view water level of the rivers and recent deaths in a boat capsize incident in Rahimyar Khan following the recent rains.

Many people had died and several had gone missing after their boat had capsized in Indus River near Sadiqabad while they were going to the river bank as part of a marriage party a few days back.

CO, Rana Mahboob Alam banned boat ride on 30 points on the bank of the two rivers traditionally called Pattan, for public safety. According to a notification issued here Friday, the recent rains have raised water level and created a flood like situation in the district that can be dangerous.