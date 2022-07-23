Agencies

Capt Safdar tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE    –   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain Safdar has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to details, Captain Sadar had to attend the hearing of a case but he could not attend due to contracting COVID-19. His COVID-19 positivity report has been submitted in court.

The court accepted Captain Safdar’s plea for exemption from attending the hearing. The court summoned Captian Safdar on September 16.

Earlier on July 16, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for the coronavirus after attending consecutive public gatherings ahead of Punjab by-elections. The PML-N leader made the announcement on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “Sad to hear that Maryam (and) Capt Safdar have been diagnosed with COVID. My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time she has contracted the coronavirus. She previously tested positive in July last year.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 737 new cases and 10 fatalities during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.3 percent.

Health experts have cautioned of a sixth coronavirus wave and stressed that there is a dire need for people to resume wearing face masks and maintain social distancing.

