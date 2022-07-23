CDA awards contract for development  of sub-sector I-15/2

ISLAMABAD – The management of the Capital Development Authority is paying special attention to the development of the city, especially the sector development. In this regard development works in sub-sector I-15/2 are being launched and machinery has been mobilized.

Development works in other three sub-sectors I-15/1, I-15/3 and I-15/4 of Sector I-15 have already been completed and now works are being started in sub-sector I-15/2.

According to the details, the survey work for the development works of sub-sector I-15/2 has almost been completed while the development work will be formally started after monsoon, and will be completed in a period of 18 months at a cost of Rs 1.4 billion.

Furthermore, after the completion of the development work of Sector I-15, the allottees will be given possession of the plots by the management of the Capital Development Authority.

Apart from this, the development works of Sector I-15 include drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street lights, culverts and other residential facilities.

This sector remained stalled for several years due to non-completion of development work, but the incumbent CDA administration completed the development work by solving administrative and other problems in this sector. Now the plot owners who were waiting to construct houses on their plots for a long time will now be able to construct houses on their plots. Similarly, the completion of development works in this sector will also help in meeting the growing residential needs in the city.