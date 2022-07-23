Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has invited provincial governments to purchase their concerned power distribution companies (Discos).

Federal Minister for Privatization, Mir Abid Hussain Bhayo on Friday informed a parliamentary committee that the provincial governments were invited to purchase their concerned Discos. He also maintained that provincial governments with the aid of its administrative machinery could administer it effectively. Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatization was held here in Parliament on Friday with Senator Shammim Afridi in the chair. The meeting commenced with the deliberations on privatization of PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited) and IESCO (Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited).

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar inquired that why the ministry of power wants to privatise the PESCO and IESCO. Secretary, Ministry of Privatization informed the committee that the government is privatizing the DISCOs to reduce transmission losses and improve quality of service delivery.

Officials of PESCO informed the committee that due to transmission losses and deteriorated law and order condition in the region, PESCO is doomed to bear losses. Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar maintained that instead of privatising, ministry of power should introduce prepaid system in the concerned Discos. Chairman Committee questioned as to who will be willing to purchase these Discos, which are engulfed in transmission losses and debt. He also maintained that the issue of transmission losses can be resolved with the help of law enforcement forces of concerned province.

Federal Minister for Privatization said that federal government wants to give DISCOs control to the concerned DISCOs. Senator Shammim Afridi demanded a detailed report on the matter in the next meeting.

While discussing the matter of 448 acres of land of Sindh Engineering Limited located in Tehsil Kasur, Punjab province, Assistant Commissioner of Kasur apprised the committee that the matter is prejudice in Civil Court under the direction of Lahore High Court and the latter has also stopped the Civil Court from pronouncing the decision on the matter concerned. Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar suggested that the committee should write a letter to Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to submit his reply before the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Minister for Privatization Mir Abid Hussain Bhayo and other senior officers of ministry as well.