Coalition partners demand Supreme Court’s full bench on CM election case

All the parties in the ruling coalition Saturday issued a declaration strongly demanding of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a full bench of the Supreme Court to hear the petition against the Punjab Chief Minister election because it is an important national, political and constitutional matter.

The declaration said that the Constitution has drawn a clear line of authority between the legislature, the judiciary, and the administration, which an arrogant figure of anti-constitutional fascism (Imran Khan) has been trying to erase.

The parties involved in the ruling coalition reiterate their commitment that there will be no compromise on the constitution, democracy, and the right of the people to rule. All the coalition parties will move forward together to eradicate the darkness of fascism, the declaration maintains.

Imran Khan wants to bankrupt Pakistan’s constitution, people’s right to rule, and the democratic system as well as the economy, the declaration reads.