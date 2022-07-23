News Desk

Coalition partners demand Supreme Court’s full bench on CM election case

All the parties in the ruling coalition Saturday issued a declaration strongly demanding of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a full bench of the Supreme Court to hear the petition against the Punjab Chief Minister election because it is an important national, political and constitutional matter.

The declaration said that the Constitution has drawn a clear line of authority between the legislature, the judiciary, and the administration, which an arrogant figure of anti-constitutional fascism (Imran Khan) has been trying to erase.

The parties involved in the ruling coalition reiterate their commitment that there will be no compromise on the constitution, democracy, and the right of the people to rule. All the coalition parties will move forward together to eradicate the darkness of fascism, the declaration maintains.

Imran Khan wants to bankrupt Pakistan’s constitution, people’s right to rule, and the democratic system as well as the economy, the declaration reads.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM, Zardari and Ch Shujaat discuss country’s political situation

Lahore

Punjab CM Election: Moonis claims Shujaat asked party not to vote anyone

Lahore

Two die as roof come crashing down in Lahore

Islamabad

We are not far from Sri Lanka moment, warns Imran Khan

Islamabad

President Felicitates Newly Elected PFUJ Office Bearers

Islamabad

Nepra approves govt’s request to raise power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

Karachi

‘Baraatis’ open fire at Motorway police, Edhi volunteers, 3 injured

Karachi

PTI challenges ECP decision to postpone Sindh LG polls

Lahore

Law and Order: 4,000 Rangers deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Islamabad

The Prime Minister took notice of the shortage of essential medicines in the country

1 of 10,221

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More