Commissioner visits city to review drainage of rainwater arrangements

MULTAN – Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, paid visit to the city to assess the situation after heavy rain. He directed the officials to get clear all important roads and low lying areas of rainwater and asked district officers to monitor the drainage process.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the crown failure places and took briefing. On this occasion, he said that the low-lying areas have also been examined after torrential rain spell.

He further said that WASA drainage operation was being monitored and instructions were issued to WASA and related departments to keep all machinery in the field, adding, the operation would continue until the low lying areas were cleared. He urged the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures during rain and clarified that efforts were being made to resolve the problems of the citizens within the available resources. Meanwhile, an emergency was imposed in WASA due to the threat of urban flooding after recent monsoon rains. MD WASA Qaisar Raza appreciated the performance of all officers.

and field staff for continuing the uninterrupted operation for drainage of rainwater across the city and clearing all the roads, metro route on emergency basis. Qaisar Raza issued high alert in WASA and called the officers and staff of all the sewerage, disposal station divisions to drain the rainwater in their respective areas as the rain started last night. The teams were ordered to be mobilised with machinery as the rain stopped and the operation for drainage of rainwater continued throughout the night

MWMC waste collection strategy remains successful during rain

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has adopted strategy of waste collection instead of sweeping which remained very successful due to heavy rains in the city. The company workers started door to door waste collection process early in the morning during rain. Door-to-door waste collection mechanism kept the city clean. In addition, all the waste bins installed in the city were cleaned and 100 percent of the containers were lifted. Scraping of highways and cleaning of culverts was also done to maintain rainwater drainage.

The process of picking up waste through machinery from targeted locations in the city was also remained underway.