Country passing through phase of economic restoration: Ahsan

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says the country is passing through a phase of economic restoration and there is a need for a charter of the economy.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said the government has to take tough decisions to put the country on the path of progress and development.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government put the Punjab province on the track to sustainable progress and development. He said the international organizations have praised the governance of PML-N successive governments in the province.