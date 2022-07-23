News Desk

Don’t expect us to follow one-sided decisions, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday while reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict said that no one should expect them to bow down to one-sided decisions.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, the vice president of the PML-N wrote that if the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly makes certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight in one part of the scale, then the expectation should not be made from the party’s leadership to bow their heads in front of such unilateral decision. “Enough is enough,” she also wrote.

Maryam further wrote that the current political chaos and instability begin with the court s decision, which issued an arbitrary interpretation of the Constitution to not count the votes of voluntary voters.

It is being reinterpreted to benefit Imran Khan again like in the past, which is not acceptable, PML-N Vice President added.

