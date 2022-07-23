Dozens of male, female coaches attend ‘Train the Trainers’ programme

LAHORE – Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab organized ‘Train the Trainers’ programme for local hockey coaches at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the coaching programme where Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman taught modern hockey techniques to dozens of local male and female hockey coaches. Later, Tariq Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Kh Junaid were also present there. DG SBP said the Train the Trainers programme will be expanded to all divisions of the province. “There is no limit to learning and our coaches must avail this golden learning opportunity. Besides hockey, the training programmes of other games will also be organized for the promotion of true sports culture across the province. The process of learning hockey will be stretched to schools, colleges and universities to find fresh hockey talent.” During his lecture, Aikman told the local coaches that a hockey team can achieve true and durable success only through hard work and adopting modern techniques. “Programmes like this are essential for hockey development,” he added.