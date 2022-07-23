Staff Reporter

Dozens of male, female coaches attend ‘Train the Trainers’ programme

LAHORE – Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab organized ‘Train the Trainers’ programme for local hockey coaches at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the coaching programme where Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman taught modern hockey techniques to dozens of local male and female hockey coaches. Later, Tariq Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Kh Junaid were also present there. DG SBP said the Train the Trainers programme will be expanded to all divisions of the province. “There is no limit to learning and our coaches must avail this golden learning opportunity. Besides hockey, the training programmes of other games will also be organized for the promotion of true sports culture across the province. The process of learning hockey will be stretched to schools, colleges and universities to find fresh hockey talent.” During his lecture, Aikman told the local coaches that a hockey team can achieve true and durable success only through hard work and adopting modern techniques. “Programmes like this are essential for hockey development,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 per tola

1 of 3,492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More