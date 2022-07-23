Our Staff Reporter

Dua Zahra’s husband Zaheer approaches SHC for restoration of bank accounts, CNIC

KARACHI – Dua Zahra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed on Friday approached the Sindh High Court for the restoration of his bank accounts and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) after the court ordered freezing the bank accounts and blocking the CNIC of the youngster and others accused in the high profile kidnapping case.
Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but it was later discovered that she had apparently run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.
The accused, Zaheer and Shabbir, filed a petition seeking immediate hearing, which was accepted by the court. A two-member bench headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro was to hear the petition.
In the petition, the accused sought orders from Sindh home department, Sindh inspector general of the police and other authorities to provide them security, maintaining that they are facing trial in Karachi and have serious security threats while appearing before the court at hearings.
The SHC had ordered the authorities to block the CNICs and bank accounts of the accused over non-recovery of Dua Zahra.
The family of the teenager has been employing their best efforts to acquire her custody and has filed multiple cases in court, claiming that their daughter was kidnapped by Zaheer as she was a “minor” and could not have gotten married due to her age.

