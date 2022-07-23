Faisalabad receives 127mm rain

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad received an average of 127.40 millimetres (mm) rain in its various parts during the last 24 hours. The rain not only inundated the low-lying areas but also created numerous problems for residents, pedestrians and passersby.

According to a spokesman for Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad city received 2 spells of heavy downpour of 40.60mm in the morning, whereas remaining rain 86.80mm was recorded in the city on Thursday night. He said that heavy rains also damaged one embankment of Satiana Road Channel-IV on Thursday due to which work from disposal stations 31 and 32 had to be suspended.

However, WASA staff started repair work of the embankment and completed task and made functional Satiana Road channel and both disposal stations Friday morning. Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran also remained active in the field and supervised the entire operation for draining out rainwater from roads and streets.

He said that field staff would remain activate round the clock. However, public cooperation was imperative to deal with rain-related emergency. Therefore, people should cooperate with WASA teams so that rainfall could easily be pumped out especially from low-lying areas, he appealed.

1200-kg dead chicken seized, discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams seized 1,200-kilogram dead chicken on Friday and discarded it. A spokesman said that on a tip-off, a team, headed by PFA deputy director operations, set up a temporary picket at Jhundwali Road in Khurarianwala and succeeded in seizing 1200-kg dead chicken, being transported in a van to various hotels, restaurants and bakeries.

The team also rounded up the van driver and handed him over to Khurarianwala police for further action. The dead chicken was later on discarded at a dumping site with the help of workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), he added.

15-marla state land retrieved in Tandlianwala

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala retrieved 15-marla state land from land grabbers in the town. A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that AC Tandlianwala Nauman Ali, along with his team, retrieved the state land situated at Quaid-e-Azam Road. The market value of the piece of land was Rs 150 million, while the land grabbers had been occupying it for the last many years.

The AC Tandlianwala got a wall constructed around the state land and warned the qabza mafia against any attempt to occupy it again, spokesman added.