Female councillor demands skills training centre for women

Mardan – Tehsil Council Rustam female councillor Sunny Mukhtiar appealed to the concerned KP authorities for establishing craft skills’ training centre for the unemployed and skilled women of tehsil Rustam and to provide them with opportunities for decent employment and skills training . She expressed these views while talking to the media persons.

She said that in Bangladesh, 3.2 million women are working in the garment industry, while in our country; 5.7 million housewives are receiving Income support programme stipends. She argued that it is need of the time that we should provide employment to women instead of charity.

She said it was very important to establish handicraft centres for women at the village council level, and that practical steps were needed in this regard.