Our Staff Reporter

Female councillor demands skills training centre for women

Mardan    –   Tehsil Council Rustam female councillor   Sunny Mukhtiar appealed  to the concerned KP authorities for establishing  craft skills’ training  centre for the unemployed and skilled  women of  tehsil Rustam  and to   provide  them with opportunities for decent employment and skills training . She expressed these views while talking to the media persons.

She   said that in Bangladesh, 3.2 million women are working in the garment industry, while in our country; 5.7 million housewives are receiving Income support programme stipends. She argued that it is need of the time that we should provide employment to women instead of charity.

She said it was very important to establish handicraft centres for women at the village council level, and that practical steps were needed in this regard.

