KARACHI – Regent Plaza, situated at Karachi’s Sharae Faisal, caught fire on Friday prompting the fire brigade vehicles to rush to the site to extinguish it.

Fire brigade department officials told media that initially two vehicles had been sent to put out the blaze.

They said that snorkels had also been dispatched to the site of the fire.

However, later after hectic efforts, the firefighters managed to douse the flames.