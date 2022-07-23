Staff Reporter

Food dept foils 6 bids to smuggle wheat, flour

RAWALPINDI -The Food Department and the local Police on Friday foiled six bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing over 3,410 bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the food department officials with the help of Naseerabad and Saddar Wah police confiscated six trucks loaded with 1,250 flour bags, 2,160 wheat bags and 13 tons fine flour. The truck drivers namely Gohar Rehman, Muhammad Rajal, Mohsin, Zohaib, Naseer and Mazhar were also arrested by the police, he added. The spokesman said the district administration had directed the authorities concerned to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

