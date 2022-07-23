Agencies

Four die in rain related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR  –    Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday said that at-least four persons died and four injured in rain related incidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

Releasing details of the devastation caused by heavy downpour, PDMA said one male and a child died in Lakki Marwat due to flash flood, one person died each in Bannu and North Waziristan due to collapse of houses while two females and two children received injuries in Malakand and North Waziristan.

The authority said that bodies of the deceased were recovered while injured were shifted to Dargai Hospital and DHQ Hospital Miran Shah, while the relief items were provided to the affected families.

It said that one house partially damaged each in Peshawar, Malakand, North Waziristan and Hangu, adding that scattered to widespread moderate/heavy rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls and strong wind are expected in Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts during the next 24 hours.

It said that scattered rain-thunderstorm is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts. Isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorm is expected in Chitral district.

It warned that flash flooding is expected in local nullahs and hill torrents in the province. Urban flooding may also generate in DI Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan cities.

