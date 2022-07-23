Staff Reporter

Four die, over a dozen injured in KP, Punjab as heavy rains disrupt rail traffic

MULTAN/PESHAWAR    –    Four persons died and over a dozen others were injured due to recent torrential rain related incidents in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province, rescue workers said Friday. According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Peshawar on Friday, ten houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains in the province. On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai says train operation has been affected due to monsoon spell during last three weeks across the country.  In a video message, he said that rail track was also affected due to heavy rains. He said trains are late due to heavy rains, electricity outage and signaling issues. He said train operation is being monitored closely and tracks will be restored to ensure timely arrival of trains. Drizzling continued in Multan and suburbs turning the weather pleasant with clouds hovering over hiding the sun after rain and dust storm received Thursday-Friday night brought life to a standstill causing damage to structures and leaving nine persons injured. Local Met office said they recorded overall 90ml rain in Multan at Mumtazabad disposal station after downpour began in the city Thursday night at around 8 pm and continued till around 1 pm Friday noon. Rescuers reported some nine persons injured in roof collapse incidents. Officials said they noticed 57ml rain at Chungi No 9 and 22ml rain at Old Shujabad road. A woman Yasmin (32) and teenager Mahnoor (17) were injured after roof of their house collapsed at Grass Mandi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

1 of 10,213

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More