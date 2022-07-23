Four die, over a dozen injured in KP, Punjab as heavy rains disrupt rail traffic

MULTAN/PESHAWAR – Four persons died and over a dozen others were injured due to recent torrential rain related incidents in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province, rescue workers said Friday. According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Peshawar on Friday, ten houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains in the province. On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai says train operation has been affected due to monsoon spell during last three weeks across the country. In a video message, he said that rail track was also affected due to heavy rains. He said trains are late due to heavy rains, electricity outage and signaling issues. He said train operation is being monitored closely and tracks will be restored to ensure timely arrival of trains. Drizzling continued in Multan and suburbs turning the weather pleasant with clouds hovering over hiding the sun after rain and dust storm received Thursday-Friday night brought life to a standstill causing damage to structures and leaving nine persons injured. Local Met office said they recorded overall 90ml rain in Multan at Mumtazabad disposal station after downpour began in the city Thursday night at around 8 pm and continued till around 1 pm Friday noon. Rescuers reported some nine persons injured in roof collapse incidents. Officials said they noticed 57ml rain at Chungi No 9 and 22ml rain at Old Shujabad road. A woman Yasmin (32) and teenager Mahnoor (17) were injured after roof of their house collapsed at Grass Mandi.