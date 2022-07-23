Gold price up by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.900 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 144,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.772 and was sold at Rs.124,657 against its sale at Rs. 123,885 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,270 against its sale at Rs. 113,562, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $42 and was sold at $1724 against its sale at $1682, the association reported.