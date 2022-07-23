APP

Gold price up by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.900 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 144,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.772 and was sold at Rs.124,657 against its sale at Rs. 123,885 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,270 against its sale at Rs. 113,562, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $42 and was sold at $1724 against its sale at $1682, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.55 against dollar

1 of 3,713

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More