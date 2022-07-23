News Desk

Govt, opposition could hold talks over elections in October, sources

The Pakistan Muslim League-led (PML-N) government, all allied parties, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are expected to begin talking over the date of fresh general elections, sources said.

According to sources, both the opponents would shortly hold talks to decide the date for a fresh election to control the ongoing political and economic turmoil. The date for the next general elections is expected to be in October 2022, sources said.

Sources said that the establishment has decided to intervene and start talks between the government and the opposition to take the country out of the political and economic turmoil.

The news has come amid deteriorating political and economic conditions.

