Our Staff Reporter

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Friday announced that the government would continue providing loans under ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ (MPMG) scheme.
“The government will continue with the MGMP housing loan scheme for all those whose loan applications have been approved and who have paid advances (bayana). We will also ask the banks to reduce the interest rate charged,” he said on twitter after holding a meeting with State Bank of Pakistan in this regard. He further said that we are still in the process of reshaping the scheme to make it cheaper and more widespread. This revised scheme will be rolled out soon, he added.

