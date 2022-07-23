Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Following a dramatic three-vote victory against PML-Q and PTI joint candidate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday took oath as chief minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman finally administered the oath to Hamza Shahbaz. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Governor House and was attended by PML-N leaders and other government officials.

Hamza Shahbaz, a day prior, retained the post of the Punjab chief minister as Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members.

As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi, who was backed by the PTI, managed to bag 176 votes.

Battle for Punjab

The battle for the throne of Punjab has continued since former chief minister Uzman Buzdar’s resignation.

After Buzdar, PTI had nominated PML-Q Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, while PML-N and coalition partners in the central supported Hamza Shahbaz for the top slot.

However, On April 16, Hamza Shahbaz had been elected as chief minister with a clean majority but the crisis further deepened in the province as the former governor refused to take the oath.

Later, Hamza moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) and then on April 30, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to Hamza on the directives of the LHC.

PTI, PML-Q file petition against Mazari’s ruling on CM Punjab poll

After Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling on the Punjab Chief Minister’s election about rejecting PML-Q votes, leaders of the PTI and the PML-Q filed a petition against the CM Punjab election.

Pervez Elahi’s counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn filed the petition in the SC Lahore Registry late at night in which Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and the chief secretary have been made parties.

While talking to the media, Aamir Saeed said Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had interpreted the SC verdict wrong, therefore, Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) should take sou motu notice.