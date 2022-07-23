News Desk

Hamza thanks Zardari, Ch Shujaat for support in CM Punjab election

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), its allies and especially former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat for support in his election as Punjab’s leader of the House.

Hamza Shahbaz, in a tweet, said that Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat played their role in strengthening of democracy in the country.

The chief minister vowed that he will continue to serve the masses of the province.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to Hamza Shahbaz in Governor House

Hamza had won the election after getting 179 votes and Parvez Elahi got 186 votes; however, after Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Elahi’s favour.

The Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the PML-Q MPAs citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176.

