Humayun Saeed talks about his struggles in career

Leading Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, who has countless hit serials and films on his kitty and is one of the biggest Pakistani producers, has recently talked about the struggles he went through during his career.

In an interview with a private television channel, Humayun said that it was not easy for him to enter in the industry and he had to do a lot of struggles for stepping into the industry. He said that he had also faced a scam and fraud.

“Once a man offered to me that he will make me a hero if I would be ready to finance his serial by arranging 1 lac and 50 thousand rupees,” Humayun told program host, adding that “I borrowed money from another friend of mine and then the drama maker demanded more amount which was arranged by me and we made a serial and it was being edited when Tasneem Aslam (popular producer) saw it and said to me that the drama is so bad but you seem to be doing a little better in terms of acting”.

He said that after his meeting with Tasneem Aslam, he got a chance in “Yeh Jahan”, his first hit serial.

