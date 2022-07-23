Agencies

IHC dismisses contempt plea against ECP

ISLAMABAD    –    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court plea against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case seeking de-notification of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Chaudhry.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision which was reserved earlier after listening the arguments from the respondents. The court remarked that contempt of court case couldn’t be established against the ECP at this stage. The petitioner had took the stance that the ECP had not de-notified MPA Kashif Chaudhry despite his appeal against his disqualification had been terminated by the top court.  The IHC had disqualified the MPA after he was found guilty for hiding facts from the ECP.

The ECP representative had told the court that the institution had not so far received the judgment of the top court on the appeal of MPA.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Monsoon rain spell claims four lives in Karachi

National

Pakistan reports 582 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in one day

Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

1 of 11,023

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More