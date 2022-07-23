APP

Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo begins

RAWALPINDI – The 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championship commenced on Friday at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex with a colourful opening ceremony of the mega event hosted by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF). Teams from Provinces, Departments, Services, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Islamabad were participating in the extravaganza to run till July 25. In Senior U-87kg, Idrees Khan secured first, Faizan, Saeed and Yasir second, third and fourth positions, respectively. In U-80kg, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad, Farman and Dawoood took first, second, third and fourth position. In U-73kg, Rahma, Mubashira, Nida and Fatima earned first, second, third and fourth position. In U-67kg, Maleeha, Sara (Army), Sara (Wapda) and Iqra got first, second, third and fourth position. In over 73kg, Nusrat, Tayyeba, Hira and Amana bagged first, second, third and fourth position.

In Senior U-20 individual male poomsae, Ahmed, Arshad, Ghulam and Harris grabbed first, second, third and fourth position. In U-20 individual female poomsae, Zeena, Sher Zaman, Omama and Unshira got first, second, third and fourth position. In U-30 individual male poomsae, Waseem, Ali, Naseer and Rajab took first, second, third and fourth position. In U-50 individual male poomsae, Irshad, M Khan, Saad won first, second and third position.

 

 

