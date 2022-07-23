KP assembly passes Forests Amend Bill 2022

Peshawar – Provincial Assembly on Friday passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forests Amendment Bill 2022 with the objective of sustainable growth and protection of forests of the province.

The bill was passed for making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Ordinance 2022 as an Act by bringing some amendments in it.

In the legislation, penalties in shape of imprisonment and fines have been enhanced for those found involved in destruction of government controlled forests.

In the section three of the ordinance, amendment was made to increase sentence of two years imprisonment to three years and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000 for the violators.

The law also enabled divisional forest officers serving in newly merged districts to punish those found involve in degradation of forest.

Amendments were also brought for changes in surcharge over commercial cutting in government and private owned forests.

According to law, government would also take necessary measures for protection of forest carbon rights. While the government would also have the right to declare any forest or nearby area as national park.

For better protection and management of barren lands, responsibilities were given to divisional forest officer range management.

The forest department was authorized to incorporate any area for promotion of eco-tourism in the province.

Similarly, the forest department was also authorized for access with benefits of research, education and development.