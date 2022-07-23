KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Peshawar – An important meeting regarding law-and-order situation held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, here on Thursday.

The meeting has reviewed the overall law and order situation with special focus on the increasing incidents of target killing of police personnel in different parts of the province and decisions were taken to devise strategy to prevent such incidents in future. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the chief minister expressed concern over the target killings of police personnel in different places of the province and said that peace was indispensable for the development and prosperity of the province. “Maintaining law and order was the first priority of our government,” he said and added that the provincial government will not compromise on law and order at any cost.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant authorities for result-oriented efforts to stop the killings of policemen further directing that all the authorities of police should sit together and come up with a comprehensive and workable action plan for the purpose.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the police personnel for their sacrifices in the line of their duties and said that people and government of the province were proud of the sacrifices of police personnel adding that they are facing the situation with great bravery and dedication. He urged the higher authorities to take curative measures in order to prevent the incidents of target killing of police personnel.

Mahmood Khan assured that the provincial government will provide all the resources required by the police for this purpose on priority. He said that such incidents cannot be afforded anymore; we have to keep up the morale of the officers performing their duties in the field at all costs.

He urged upon the RPOs and DPOs to go out in the field to boost the morale of their subordinates instead of sitting in their offices all the time. On this occasion, the chief minister also directed to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the movement of police personnel and made it clear that possible threats to the lives of police personnel should be assessed well before the incidents; and intelligence mechanism of police should be made more efficient for the purpose.