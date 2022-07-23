Our Staff Reporter

Lawyers demand appointment of sessions judge in SW

PESHAWAR – Members of South Waziristan Bar Association observed boycott of the district courts in protest against the absence of a regular sessions judge.
Currently the courts for S Waziristan are located in the adjacent Tank district. The lawyers demanded shifting of courts to S Waziristan district.
South Waziristan Bar Association General secretary Abdur Rehman Wazir told The Nation that the area had been deprived of a regular sessions judge, additional sessions judge and civil judge. He said the additional powers of SW judges were given to the sessions judge of Tank, which is why the cases backlog is huge.
Abdur Rehman said that after three years of merger in 2021, the total criminal and civil cases filed from South Waziristan are 1400.
He said that for the past three years, the conviction ratio is only one percent.
Advocate Ajmal Khan Wazir, a member of district South Waziristan Bar Association, said that justice delayed is justice denied.
“People of district Waziristan facing hurdles in accessing justice. Waziristan is 170km away from Tank and mostly people cannot reach there on due dates of proceeding cases,” he added.

