Our Staff Reporter

LHC stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

LAHORE   –   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped police from entering into the Punjab Assembly. The court observed that as per rules, the police could only enter into the Punjab Assembly, if summoned. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Sibtain Khan and MPA Zainab Umair challenging the police deployment in Punjab Assembly during the election of provincial chief executive. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari had written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP for police deployment at the Assembly during the election of Punjab chief minister. He submitted that the step was illegal and unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to stop the police from entering into the Punjab Assembly. An additional advocate general Punjab also remained present during the proceedings. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, disposed of the petitions and stopped police from entering into the Punjab Assembly.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

1 of 9,529

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More