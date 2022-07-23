Minister reviews arrangements for monsoon rainfall

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has instructed the local government department that in view of the prediction of heavy rains in the province, foolproof arrangements and preparations must be ensured on emergency basis.

He expressed this during a briefing given by LG&RD Secretary Zaheer-ul- Islam on the effective prevention of possible damages that might be caused by monsoon torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of the province including the merged districts. The LG secretary said that immediate implementation of the instructions of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary has been ensured and all the subsidiary bodies of the Local Government Department have been on red alert regarding possible monsoon rains and floods.

Similarly, he said, the local bodies have also been issued clear instructions for close support with all relief agencies including the Relief Department, PDMA

He made it clear that our provincial government is strictly following the policy of reward and punishment, under which dedicated employees working with the spirit of serving the masses are encouraged in every way, while employees showing lethargy and negligence in performing duties are given the strictest reprimand.