More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

The Met Office has forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Murree sixteen, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Gilgit twenty-eight, while Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Pulwama eighteen, Anantnag seventeen, while Shopian and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Lahore

Rana Sanaullah hails decision of Ch Shujat; attributes PML-N win to wise move

Lahore

Punjab CM felicitates woman mountaineer

Lahore

Ahsan blames PTI for ‘spreading political uncertainty’

Lahore

LHC stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

National

Military leadership discusses country’s defence, security environment

1 of 10,270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More