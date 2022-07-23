NAB decides legal action against suspects in several corruption cases

ISLAMABAD – The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday carefully reviewed various corruption cases and decided to take legal action against different persons involved in the corruption cases.

According to a NAB spokesman, the NAB’s EBM presided over by Acting Chairman Zahir Shah discussed various inquiries, investigations in detail and decided about each case in accordance with merit, transparency and law.

“It may be clarified that NAB authorises various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filing of references against the accused on alleged involvement in corruption and causing multi-billion rupees losses to the national exchequer,” the spokesman said. “The investigations are not final. NAB seeks point of view of the accused to make the investigations, inquiries, complaint verifications, so that the requirements of law could be met in accordance with the law.

The EBM meeting held at NAB headquarters, Islamabad was attended by Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General Operations, NAB, Farman Ullah Khan, Director General, NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers of the bureau.