NEPRA allows raise in average base tariff by 47pc

Power distribution companies to recover additional Rs893.83 billion from the consumers during ongoing fiscal.

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Friday allowed the federal government to increase of National Average Base tariff by 47pc to Rs.24.82/unit from the existing Rs. 16.91/unit in three phases.

However, for some categories of consumers the increase in base power tariff will be up 82.91pc, said the NEPRA decision issued here.

The government will recover the base tariff hike of Rs 7.91/unit in three Phases i.e. July 2022, Aug-Sep. 2022 and October 2022 onward, said a decision issued here by NEPRA. The decision will empower the power distribution companies to recover additional Rs 893.83 billion from the consumers during ongoing fiscal.

The tariff has been determined for the FY 2022-23, which on national average is Rs.24.82/unit, 47 percent higher by Rs.7.91/unit than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs. 16.91/unit, Nepra said in a statement issued here on Friday.

The determined tariffs was intimated to the federal government. The federal government as per the NEPRA Act had filed a motion for determination of uniform consumer-end tariff by NEPRA after incorporating subsidy and surcharges for all the XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

In its petition, the federal government had proposed that the basic electricity tariff for all distributing companies (DISCOs) including the Karachi Electric (K-E), be increased in a three phases – Rs3.50 per unit from July, other Rs3.50 from August and Rs0.91 per unit hike from October. Nepra had held a public hearing on the federal government petition on July 20, 2022. The Authority has approved the request of the federal government. No increase has been proposed for Life Line and Protected category of consumers. The said decision would be applicable once the Federal Government notifies the same. The increase in base power tariff will raise the electricity rates of some residential consumers with high consumption to Rs 41.21/unit. The current per unit higher cost of electricity is more than Rs 27/unit, inclusive of taxes, which will go up above Rs 41.21/unit after increase in base tariff, according the data shared by the government with NEPRA.

As per the decision there will be no change for the life line consumers using up to 50 units per month and 100 units per month and their rate will remain Rs 3.95/unit and Rs 7.74/unit respectively. Similarly for the protected category of 1-100 units consumption and 101-200 units consumption the tariff will remain Rs 7.74/unit and Rs 10.06/unit respectively.