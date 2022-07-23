News Desk

Nepra approves govt’s request to raise power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

What appeared to be meeting another IMF conditionality, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the federal government’s request to raise the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit.

The new raise will be enforced after a notification is issued by the federal government.

Announcing its decision which was reserved earlier, the Nepra said it approved the government’s application to charge the end-consumers of all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, a uniform tariff and collect the recently-increased base power tariff of Rs7.91 per unit from the consumers in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The government had increased the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit early this month to revive the IMF’s stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Following the increase, the power distribution companies will recover an additional Rs893.83 billion from the consumers during the ongoing fiscal. However, this increased tariff would be recovered in three phases i.e. July 2022, Aug-Sep 2022 and October 2022 onward.

The government had proposed in its application that the base power tariff for all distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, be increased in three phases i.e. Rs3.50 per unit increase in July, Rs3.50 from August, and Rs0.91 per unit hike from October 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM, Zardari and Ch Shujaat discuss country’s political situation

Lahore

Punjab CM Election: Moonis claims Shujaat asked party not to vote anyone

Lahore

Two die as roof come crashing down in Lahore

Islamabad

We are not far from Sri Lanka moment, warns Imran Khan

Islamabad

Coalition partners demand Supreme Court’s full bench on CM election case

Islamabad

President Felicitates Newly Elected PFUJ Office Bearers

Karachi

‘Baraatis’ open fire at Motorway police, Edhi volunteers, 3 injured

Karachi

PTI challenges ECP decision to postpone Sindh LG polls

Lahore

Law and Order: 4,000 Rangers deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Islamabad

The Prime Minister took notice of the shortage of essential medicines in the country

1 of 10,221

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More