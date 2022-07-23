Nepra approves govt’s request to raise power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

What appeared to be meeting another IMF conditionality, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the federal government’s request to raise the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit.

The new raise will be enforced after a notification is issued by the federal government.

Announcing its decision which was reserved earlier, the Nepra said it approved the government’s application to charge the end-consumers of all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, a uniform tariff and collect the recently-increased base power tariff of Rs7.91 per unit from the consumers in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The government had increased the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit early this month to revive the IMF’s stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Following the increase, the power distribution companies will recover an additional Rs893.83 billion from the consumers during the ongoing fiscal. However, this increased tariff would be recovered in three phases i.e. July 2022, Aug-Sep 2022 and October 2022 onward.

The government had proposed in its application that the base power tariff for all distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, be increased in three phases i.e. Rs3.50 per unit increase in July, Rs3.50 from August, and Rs0.91 per unit hike from October 2022.