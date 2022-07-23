Notification of 15pc increase in salary not issued for Balochistan employees

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has not issued notification of 15 percent salary increase for its employees creating concern among the provincial government employees. The federal government had announced a 15 percent increase in salaries and five ad-hoc allowances to be merged into the basic salaries of the federal government. Other provinces have issued the notification, while the employees of Balochistan are still waiting for the notification. On the other hand, the employees’ rganizations said that after the announcement made by the federation, all the provinces provide immediate benefits to their employees, deploring that the Balochistan government has always forced the employees to take to the streets. They demanded the provincial government to issue the notification immediately so that the employees are benefited in the salaries of the month of July.