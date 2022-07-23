Pakistan Ordnance Factories exporting products to over 40 countries

Minister for Defence Production visits POF in Wah.

Islamabad – Pakistan Ordnance Factories is exporting its products to more than 40 countries around the globe, besides meeting defence requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces. This was informed at a briefing given to Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen during his visit to the country’s premier defence organization in Wah yesterday (Friday).

The minister was told that Pakistan Ordnance Factories is a sizeable defence production complex with 14 independent production units and 12 subsidiaries. He was informed that the POF’s industrial base is strong enough to undertake development and production of almost all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

The Minister for Defence Production visited the POF Products Display Lounge and appreciated the quality of its products. He lauded the efforts being made by POF’s engineers, scientists and workmen for defence of the country.

The minister was told that the POF had a total work force of over 24,000, a news release said. It was further informed that the POF’s industrial base was strong enough to undertake development and production of almost all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

Earlier on his arrival at the POF, Federal Minister for Defence Production (MoDP) was received by Chairman POF Board Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan and was introduced with Director Generals, POF Board Members, Senior Civil and Military Officials, said the news release.