Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 2 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,549,766. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,464 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 693 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 23,423 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 693 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.96 percent.

