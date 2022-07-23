Past in Perspective

The sky is the part of creation in which nature
has done for the sake of pleasing man.
–John Ruskin

The theory of Special Creation comes from the Book of Genesis according to which every species was individually created by God in the form that it exists today. This implies that no specie is capable of undergoing change at any point and that all living organisms were created similarly. This was the widely accepted explanation of the origin of life until the theory of Natural Selection by Charles Darwin. There has been a fundamentalist movement in the USA that has brought back the theory of Special Creation in light of the problems that cannot be explain entirely by Darwinism. However, scientists have voiced opposition against this theory because fossil evidence and genetic studies provide evidence against Special Creation. They further objected that the theory was proposed entirely on religious grounds.

