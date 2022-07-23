PBS pilot census software unveiled

ISLAMABAD – Planning Development & Special Initiatives (PD & SI) Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah inaugurated the software of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2022, as PBS is planning for first-ever digital population and housing census.

During his visit to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), he was briefed about data dissemination dashboards specially, Price Information Management System (PIMS). The listing and enumeration applications of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2022 were also displayed to the PD & SI secretary.

while addressing the PBS Staff, he emphasised that a good leadership, efficient team and vigilance at operating level can be beneficial for an organisation’s development.

Chief Statistician Dr Naeem uz Zafar welcomed secretary on behalf of PBS staff. He further apprised him that data collection exercise for pilot census has been started by PBS field staff for testing the tools, mechanism and field operation. Through this exercise PBS will be able to point out and rectify all minor and major issues regarding software and field execution plan before undergoing full roll out.

Member (RM/SS) Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in his presentation on 7th Digital Population and Housing Census, informed that with the approval of results of 6th Population and Housing Census by Council of Common interest (CCI), it was advised to conduct next census immediately by using latest tools and technologies and following world’s best practices. It was also recommended that for wider acceptability of census results, all the stakeholders must be part of census process from planning till finalization and dissemination of results through an effective communication strategy. A census monitoring committee comprising of important provincial functionaries, researchers and demographers was constituted to monitor all activities of population census. Geo tagging, data collection and listing software, standardized concepts of field force through extensive trainings and real time monitoring are the innovations recommended by the census monitoring committee for reliability, acceptability and reducing time between field operation and results announcements.

Member National Accounts Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Wasti gave an overview of system of national accounts, prices, macro economic statistics, PSDP projects and compilation of national accounts. He further discussed National Price Monitoring Committee, its composition and functions. The methodologies of different activities and future milestones were also discussed. UN statistical system, World Bank policies and IMF guidelines were discussed in the scenario of Pakistan. He also threw light on gross value addition regional comparison in rebasing and rebasing interval.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed PBS personnel to strictly follow the timelines so that as per decision of CCI, next general elections may be conducted on upcoming census. He said that reliable data leads to correct policy making therefore, being a data provider the role of PBS is very important in development of country.