People hate politics of horse-trading: Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that people hate such politics where consciousness of people are up for sale.

Sheikh Rasheed, in a statement on Twitter, said that Asif Ali Zardari has further worsened the political and economic crisis in the country and now Supreme Court of Pakistan is the last hope.

The former Interior Minister said that after Supreme Court verdict, a no confidence motion should be filed in Punjab and Centre and warned that 100 million Pakistani will be pushed in poverty if dollar reaches Rs250.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to Hamza Shahbaz in Governor House

Hamza had won the election after getting 179 votes and Parvez Elahi got 186 votes; however, after Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Elahi’s favour.

The Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the PML-Q MPAs citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176