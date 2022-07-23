Our Staff Reporter

PFA stops production of confectionery

LAHORE    –    Punjab Food Authority (PFA) halted the production of a well known confectionery unit over usage of expired ingredients in the preparation of sweets, here on Friday.

A team of PFA raided a sweets and bakery manufacturing unit and caught the workers red-handed while producing sweets with expired substandard food colours and insect-infested semolina. The team also witnessed poor condition of hygiene during the raid.

PFA Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the authority imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) on sweets production unit for failing to meet the food safety standard and hygiene issues defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He further said that food authority has been carrying out regular operations to ensure only good quality food sale across the province.

