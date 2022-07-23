News Desk

PM, Zardari and Ch Shujaat discuss country’s political situation

A day after election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab, an important meeting took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to details, the trio discussed political situation of the country while the premier and former president thanked PML-Q head for his support in crucial CM Punjab poll.

Economic situation of the country as well as upcoming general elections were also discussed during the meeting.

