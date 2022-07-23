APP

Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have accelerated snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net criminals. According to a police spokesman, police conducted snap-checking and search operations on Thursday night in different areas of Gungmandi, Sadiqabad and Bani. He informed that police teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city. He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities. Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing. The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens. Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he added.

More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

1 of 3,145

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More