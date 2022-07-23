Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net criminals

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have accelerated snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net criminals. According to a police spokesman, police conducted snap-checking and search operations on Thursday night in different areas of Gungmandi, Sadiqabad and Bani. He informed that police teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city. He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rawalpindi district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities. Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing. The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens. Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he added.