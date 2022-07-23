Political ‘crisis’ to deepen in days to come

ISLAMABAD – After the shocking defeat of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the election of chief minister Punjab due to “controversial” ruling of the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly, it appears that the on-going political crisis in the country is not over yet as the matter has finally landed in the court.

As a result of the decision of Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari that discarded 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers cast in favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the incumbent Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shehbaz retained his position.

The decision left the PTI red-faced that had pinned high hopes on the election of CM Punjab as this high stake poll was going to decide the fate of the federal government. The situation in the politics of Punjab had changed after PTI secured thumping victory in July 17 by-polls on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly.

The PTI is shocked over the decision and has decided to approach the apex court to challenge the ruling of the deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker while discarding 10 votes of PML-Q polled in favour of Elahi, the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q for the chief executive of Punjab, said that the votes couldn’t be counted as these were polled against the direction of party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He said that this was being decided in the light of the Supreme Court order.

On the other hand, PTI and PML-Q say that the ruling is in violation of the Article 63-A of the Constitution that allows the parliamentary party to give directions to the lawmakers to cast votes in favour of a certain candidate. They say that Chaudhry Shujaat is not head of the parliamentary party, rather he is the party chief.

Pre-empting the decisions of protests of the PTI against its unexpected defeat in this crucial election, the Punjab government has requisitioned Rangers, a paramilitary force, from the federal government for its onward deployment in some major cities of Punjab.

No matter who wins the CM Punjab election, it is crystal clear that the ongoing political crisis in the country will prolong further for weeks and months. The country is already facing an economic meltdown. Only fresh elections will bring some stability and order in the politics of Pakistan.