Our Staff Reporter

Punjab CM felicitates woman mountaineer

LAHORE    –   Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan’s first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2. In his message issued here, the CM congratulated her, adding that the nation is proud of her. “You have made the country proud by climbing K-2 head,” he said. The nation is proud of talented women like Samina Baig who are an asset to Pakistan, he added and noted that Samina Baig professionally achieved this success.

CM grieved over death of three children

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in rainwater in a village of Narowal. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and sought a report from commissioner Gujranwala division. He directed to submit a report after making an inquiry into the incident.The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to grant fortitude and courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

