Our Staff Reporter

Rana Sanaullah hails decision of Ch Shujat; attributes PML-N win to wise move

Praises PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari’s efforts for ‘strengthening’ democracy.

 

LAHORE    –   Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) succeeded in getting elected its Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly due to correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and efforts of allied parties, particularly Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, he said that PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, being an experienced and patriotic politician, deserved full appreciation as all the PML-N and its allied parties appreciated his decision to get Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as CM Punjab.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the success of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of people, adding that PML-N defeated those elements who were trying to create unrest in the country. “Now all such attempts have been foiled,” he said. The minister said the PML-N had accepted gracefully its defeat in the by-poll election held on July 17 and also identified the weaknesses in candidates’ selection.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, even after winning the by-polls, criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others, and accused them of rigging. He stressed that politics of hatred should be weeded from the country.

