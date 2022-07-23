APP

Rawalpindi’s dengue patient tally reaches 17

ISLAMABAD – The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally reached 17 cases with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours.
District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that around 62 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district’s health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were tested positive at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kahuta.
He said District Headquarters Hospital had listed 19 suspects, Holy Family Hospital 15, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila seven. In contrast, five suspects each were registered with THQ hospitals Gujjar Khan, Murree and Kotli Sattian.
Likewise, the health officer added that THQ hospital Kahuta had recorded three, Benazir Bhutto Hospital two and Wah General Hospital one.
During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 19 FIRs, issued 91 notices, challaned six, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 171,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.
The health officer called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.
He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rains in the next week.
Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

1 of 3,145

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More