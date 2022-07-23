Rawalpindi’s dengue patient tally reaches 17

ISLAMABAD – The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally reached 17 cases with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that around 62 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district’s health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were tested positive at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kahuta.

He said District Headquarters Hospital had listed 19 suspects, Holy Family Hospital 15, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila seven. In contrast, five suspects each were registered with THQ hospitals Gujjar Khan, Murree and Kotli Sattian.

Likewise, the health officer added that THQ hospital Kahuta had recorded three, Benazir Bhutto Hospital two and Wah General Hospital one.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 19 FIRs, issued 91 notices, challaned six, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 171,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rains in the next week.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.