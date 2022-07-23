Reports have emerged that in a rare diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and India have agreed to revive confidence-building measures (CBMs) to instil some semblance of normalcy to a bilateral relationship that has steadily continued to deteriorate in the aftermath of Indian actions taken on August 5, 2019. This comes as a surprise given the recent trajectory of bilateral relations and it is hard to pin a lot of expectations on this process given the number of times it has collapsed in the past and how it has failed to make any headway when it comes to longstanding issues such as Kashmir.

Nevertheless, at face value, this is still a positive development and any engagement is better than a complete absence of dialogue on the official level. Sources reveal that a proposal for the revival of CBMs was floated by Pakistan through diplomatic channels which India has welcomed. Islamabad has suggested the resumption of regular meetings between Director Generals of Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF)—the paramilitary forces responsible for border security at the international border between the two countries. This is an encouraging development and a logical next step considering how the ceasefire at the LoC has been a success. Further, Pakistan has also suggested the resumption of the Dosti Bus and the Samjhota Train service between the two countries to facilitate passengers.

These proposals make sense considering how the common people should not be held hostage to the political disputes between the two neighbours. Islamabad should also be commended for this overture; however, this is not the first time that Pakistan has taken the initiative to improve ties, only for New Delhi to not reciprocate or jeopardise the process down the line through its problematic rhetoric or actions.

Still, we have no option but to keep trying and must not let the past deter us from pursuing a better future for both the countries and the broader region. Both sides should make an earnest attempt at taking this process forward and at tackling the low-hanging fruit. This would involve holding dialogue to resolve issues such as the fisherfolk prisoners, water sharing mechanisms and facilitating people-to-people contact among others. There is a lot that can be done if the process is sustained and insulated from the vicissitudes of temperamental bilateral relations. It remains to be seen how this is received on both sides and how it plays out going forward, but some semblance of normalcy could unlock a lot of opportunities not just for India and Pakistan, but also the greater region.