Rupee sheds Rs1.55 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 1.55 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 228.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 226.81. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 228 and Rs 230 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by 97 paisas and closed at Rs 231.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.00. The Japanese Yen gained 03 paisas to close at Rs 1.66, whereas an increase of Rs 2.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.51. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 42 paisas each to close at Rs 62.17 and Rs 60.77 respectively.